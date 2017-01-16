New Orleans honors Martin Luther King’s memory with song, celebration and parade

Mayor Mitch Landrieu joins with faith and civil-rights leaders marching on Loyola Avenue in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

New Orleans city officials, faith leaders, civil-rights activists and citizens all joined together Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

James Carville and Mary Matalin to lead panel discussion of 2016 election at Tulane

Clancy Dubos, left, Gambit editor and columnist, listens to Mary Matalin, right, speak in Rousell Hall at Loyola University as part of the Ed Renwick lecture series. Carville, a Democrat, and Matalin, a Conservative, are two prominent speakers in their respective political circles. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

Husband-and-wife political strategists James Carville and Mary Matalin will lead a panel discussion of the 2016 Presidential election Tuesday evening at Tulane University, the university announced. Continue reading »

Owen Courreges: Does anybody really believe these 55 new speed cameras are for “safety”?

An automated traffic-enforcement vehicle with a ticket on the windshield. (photo by Charles Schully, reprinted with permission)

Owen Courrèges

If aliens ever came down to Earth, they would quickly determine that the government of the city of New Orleans is at odds with its own citizens, working ceaselessly to render their lives more grueling and costly.

The latest escalation of this ongoing fracas consists of the use of 55 new speed cameras throughout the parish to close this year’s budget gap. If these additions were simply fixed cameras, they would have garnered less attention. Instead, motorists this week were greeted with a cavalcade of unmarked vehicles equipped with speed cameras parked along major streets. Continue reading »

If Cantrell runs for mayor, possible District B contenders include former school board member, Zulu king, and economic development specialist

Jay Banks (from left), Seth Bloom and Eric Johnson are all considering running for the District B seat on the City Council if LaToya Cantrell runs for mayor. (submitted photos)

When City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell recently announced that she was mulling a run for mayor of New Orleans this fall, she also set in motion consideration of who might succeed her in the District B seat — and so far, the possible field includes former School Board member Seth Bloom, Zulu king Jay Banks and economic development expert Eric Anthony Johnson. Continue reading »

Hearing on redevelopment of former Times-Picayune building postponed to February

The former Times-Picayune building at 3800 Howard Avenue (photographed in August 2016 by Google Maps)

A hearing on the as-yet-undisclosed undisclosed redevelopment of the former Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue was postponed until February after city planners gave a skeptical review to the initial plan for the project. Continue reading »

New soul-food restaurant on Hickory gets thumbs up from city planners

The building at 8638 Hickory Street is slated to reopen as C&L Restaurant. (via City of New Orleans)

A site in the Carrollton neighborhood believed to have been used as a restaurant for more than a century will reopen as C&L Restaurant serving New Orleans soul food favorites, based on the recommendation of city planners this week. Continue reading »

Danae Columbus: Women’s advocates rally as Trump inauguration looms

Kim Gandy of the National Network to End Domestic Violence (center) poses with Mariah Wineski of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Judy Benitez also of NNEDV. (photo by Danae Columbus for UptownMessenger.com)

Danae Columbus

Like thousands of women across the country, former New Orleanian Kim Gandy, President and CEO of the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), is clearly concerned. Gandy fears that some of the Trump administration’s nominees for key cabinet posts “have historic positions that appear contrary to the rights and protections they will be charged to uphold.” It’s more important than ever, says Gandy, “for women’s voices to be heard and for women to be politically active in issues they care about.” Continue reading »

Proposal for dog park at Annunciation Square sparks heated neighborhood debate

A beagle named Maggie plays in Wisner Park in 2012, prior to the creation of a dog park there. (UptownMessenger.com file photo by Robert Morris)

Residents who live nearest Annunciation Square in the Lower Garden District turned out Tuesday night to voice opposition to a proposal to create a dog park there, sending city officials back to the drawing board before moving forward. Continue reading »

Advertiser’s Message: Supermercado Las Acacias: Thanks for the support, Freret!

After years and years of trying, we are finally able to sell single beers on our beloved Freret Street. We want to thank each one of our neighbors, customers, and supporters for making this possible for us.

Since we opened on Freret Street back in 2008, we’ve enjoyed serving our people: English and Spanish-speakers, high school kids and college students, neighbors and fellow Freret business owners. Continue reading »

Prytania Theatre offers special “Labyrinth” screening to commemorate anniversary of Bowie’s death

An image of David Bowie as Halloween Jack from “Diamond Dogs,” his arms raised over the crowd at the Prytania Theater on Jan. 17, 2016. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

Reprising last year’s packed-house screenings in tribute to David Bowie, the Prytania Theater will show “Labyrinth” tonight to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death. Continue reading »

Lycee Francais to seek new state law guaranteeing admission for children of French teachers

French consul general Gregor Trumel (right) listens to Lycee board member Alysson Mills during a February 2015 board meeting. (UptownMessenger.com file photo by Robert Morris)

Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans plan to seek a change to state law that would allow them to guarantee admission for children of teachers they recruit from France, officials said Monday night. Continue reading »

Owen Courreges: Why can’t “reasonable belief of danger” receive a reasonable debate?

Owen Courrèges

Victoria Coy, the executive director of the Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition, went on a bit of a tear this past week over Louisiana’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” (SYG) law. In an opinion piece written for The Lens, Coy made claims that, if true, would indeed be quite disturbing:

  • Stand Your Ground was tacked on to Louisiana’s Justifiable Homicide rules in 2006, upending centuries of common-sense definitions of self-defense.”
  • Under the revamped rules, you no longer have the duty to retreat from a threat before using lethal force. You need only ‘perceive’ a threat in order to justify meeting force with force — even if you could easily escape that threat.”
  • Stand Your Ground has codified prejudice. . . . If black men are the scary ones, then why should they be afraid? It’s this exact logic that is not only encouraged, but required under the disastrous Stand Your Ground law.”

Continue reading »

Advertiser Bulletin: McGehee: A School for Leading Women

When you consider McGehee, think about the girl who comes here… and the leading woman who will graduate. A McGehee girl: acts her age, thinks for herself, is fearless, takes a stand, makes better choices. A McGehee girl leads. Visit and see for yourself.

Join us for an upcoming admission open house and experience the magic of McGehee. To register please email: admissions@mcgeheeschool.com You may also call our Admission Office at 504-561-1224 to schedule a private tour of our school.

Continue reading »

International School of Louisiana to close Jefferson Parish campus

Citing a lack of cooperation with Jefferson Parish school leaders, the International School of Louisiana will close its Metairie campus next year, the school board announced Friday evening.

The more than 400 students at the Jefferson Parish campus will have first preference for admission at the International School’s other campuses — at the former Bethune building in Hollygrove, on Camp Street in the Lower Garden District, and in Algiers, officials said.

For more details on the decision, read the full report from Mid-City Messenger.

