New Orleans honors Martin Luther King’s memory with song, celebration and parade

Four armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods near the river within a three-hour time span Saturday evening, according to New Orleans police reports. Continue reading »
Owen Courreges: Why can’t “reasonable belief of danger” receive a reasonable debate?
Victoria Coy, the executive director of the Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition, went on a bit of a tear this past week over Louisiana’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” (SYG) law. In an opinion piece written for The Lens, Coy made claims that, if true, would indeed be quite disturbing:
- “Stand Your Ground was tacked on to Louisiana’s Justifiable Homicide rules in 2006, upending centuries of common-sense definitions of self-defense.”
- “Under the revamped rules, you no longer have the duty to retreat from a threat before using lethal force. You need only ‘perceive’ a threat in order to justify meeting force with force — even if you could easily escape that threat.”
- “ Stand Your Ground has codified prejudice. . . . If black men are the scary ones, then why should they be afraid? It’s this exact logic that is not only encouraged, but required under the disastrous Stand Your Ground law.”
Citing a lack of cooperation with Jefferson Parish school leaders, the International School of Louisiana will close its Metairie campus next year, the school board announced Friday evening.
The more than 400 students at the Jefferson Parish campus will have first preference for admission at the International School’s other campuses — at the former Bethune building in Hollygrove, on Camp Street in the Lower Garden District, and in Algiers, officials said.
The Phunny Phorty Phellows, a New Orleans carnival krewe that dates back to the 1870s, brings in the Carnival season with their St. Charles avenue street car parade. Riders and attendees alike braved the cold and the rain to welcome in the 2017 Carnival season.
So how did you celebrate the new year? Chances are you were one of the hundreds of people who walked through our doors this holiday season. If so, we thank you. If not, we have a feeling we have a picture that’ll get you down here.
Local high school student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall for second year
Rachael Levine, a senior at Lusher Charter High School, has been selected to play in the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall for the second year in a row. Rachel will be performing on cello with the Strings Orchestra at the famous concert venue on February 5 this year. Continue reading »
Gunfire exchanged during computer sale turned armed robbery near Magazine Street, police say
A late-night computer sale near Magazine Street erupted into an exchange of gunfire Thursday after one group of armed men tried to rob the other, New Orleans police said. Continue reading »
In early December, weeks before New Year’s fireworks could be considered a culprit, a pair of massive nighttime explosion sounds rattled homes and startled residents across the Carrollton area.
The noise was loud enough that it sent New Orleans police officers searching for gunshot victims, but they turned up nothing — and a survey of other public agencies since then likewise leaves the source of the sounds a mystery. Continue reading »
Danae Columbus: Former Congressman Bob Livingston praises Trump on Larry King
Former Congressman Bob Livingston, now a Washington D.C.-based lobbyist, told talk show host Larry King on Tuesday night that President-Elect Donald Trump is making a good start on his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington. “President-elect Trump has hired some outstanding people and is headed in the right direction,” said Livingston. Continue reading »
New owners of former Times-Picayune building to request mixed-use zoning from city
The group of local investors who bought the former Times-Picayune building last year are requesting mixed-use zoning from the New Orleans City Council — suggesting yet another major redevelopment in the works along the Pontchartrain Expressway. Continue reading »
St. Thomas Community Health Center brings personalized cardiovascular care to New Orleans
St. Thomas Community Health Center (CHC) recently announced the addition of their St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center, where a full-range of cardiovascular services will be available five days a week. The new center, located at 1936 Magazine Street, will offer specialized diagnostic and interventional care including echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, stress testing, and ambulatory ECG monitoring. Continue reading »
Gracious Bakery will expand to the former location of The Grocery on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District this year, the business announced. Continue reading »
La Nuit Comedy Theater — a pioneering venue for comedy in New Orleans, and one of the last pre-Katrina businesses remaining on Freret Street — closed its doors for the final time last month, its owner said. Continue reading »
After weeks of uncertainty as to how it would house its students next year, the International School of Louisiana has been granted the use of the former Bethune elementary building in the Dixon area of Hollygrove, officials announced. Continue reading »
Owen Courreges: A police state in the French Quarter, and no police at all anywhere else
2016 is now mercifully over. Although the passage of time is normally bittersweet, this past year ranked more or less as the temporal equivalent of a swift kick to the groin. Thus, it was with some relief that New Orleans welcomed 2017 with champagne, food, revelry, and SWAT team members with M-16s placed menacingly about the French Quarter. Continue reading »
Kristine Froeba: ‘Cabbage for money, Black-Eyed Peas for luck!’ NOLA New Year’s food superstitions
“Peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold,” is the saying we grew up hearing. New Year’s Day in New Orleans starts with a pot of smothered or stewed cabbage, a pot of black-eyed peas (and rice), corn bread, and a side of corned beef.
Why? Like most things NOLA, it’s tradition. The cabbage represents the greens, the black-eyed peas and the cornbread, self-explanatory. Continue reading »
Danae Columbus: Which New Orleans political groups will carry the most weight in 2017 elections?
Governor John Bel Edwards was grateful to receive an award from National Urban League President Marc Morial yesterday in New Orleans. Edwards knew his 2014 victory was due in part to the strong statewide support from African-American elected officials like Congressman Cedric Richmond (also an honoree) and their associated political organizations.
With almost 20 elected offices on the ballot during 2017 — including mayor, city council, sheriff, assessor, clerks of court and at least three judgeships — grassroots political organizations, faith-based coalitions, political action committees and civic groups who support candidates and/or issues are all gearing up for an active campaign season. Also active will be the two parish executive committees and their affiliates. Continue reading »