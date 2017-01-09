New Orleans honors Martin Luther King’s memory with song, celebration and parade

Owen Courreges: Why can’t “reasonable belief of danger” receive a reasonable debate?

 Jan 092017
Jan 092017
 
Owen Courrèges



Victoria Coy, the executive director of the Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition, went on a bit of a tear this past week over Louisiana’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” (SYG) law. In an opinion piece written for The Lens, Coy made claims that, if true, would indeed be quite disturbing:

  • Stand Your Ground was tacked on to Louisiana’s Justifiable Homicide rules in 2006, upending centuries of common-sense definitions of self-defense.”
  • Under the revamped rules, you no longer have the duty to retreat from a threat before using lethal force. You need only ‘perceive’ a threat in order to justify meeting force with force — even if you could easily escape that threat.”
  • Stand Your Ground has codified prejudice. . . . If black men are the scary ones, then why should they be afraid? It’s this exact logic that is not only encouraged, but required under the disastrous Stand Your Ground law.”

Advertiser Bulletin: McGehee: A School for Leading Women

 Jan 092017
Jan 092017
 

When you consider McGehee, think about the girl who comes here… and the leading woman who will graduate. A McGehee girl: acts her age, thinks for herself, is fearless, takes a stand, makes better choices. A McGehee girl leads. Visit and see for yourself.

Join us for an upcoming admission open house and experience the magic of McGehee. To register please email: admissions@mcgeheeschool.com You may also call our Admission Office at 504-561-1224 to schedule a private tour of our school.

International School of Louisiana to close Jefferson Parish campus

 Jan 082017
Jan 082017
 

Citing a lack of cooperation with Jefferson Parish school leaders, the International School of Louisiana will close its Metairie campus next year, the school board announced Friday evening.

The more than 400 students at the Jefferson Parish campus will have first preference for admission at the International School’s other campuses — at the former Bethune building in Hollygrove, on Camp Street in the Lower Garden District, and in Algiers, officials said.

For more details on the decision, read the full report from Mid-City Messenger.

Phunny Phorty Phellows bring in the Carnival season

 Jan 062017
Jan 062017
 

The Phunny Phorty Phellows are a carnival krewe that dates back to the 1870s. Their annual parade on the “Epiphany” marks the beginning of the Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

The Phunny Phorty Phellows, a New Orleans carnival krewe that dates back to the 1870s, brings in the Carnival season with their St. Charles avenue street car parade. Riders and attendees alike braved the cold and the rain to welcome in the 2017 Carnival season.

Local high school student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall for second year

 Jan 062017
Jan 062017
 

Rachael Levine, a senior at Lusher Charter High School, has been selected to play in the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall for the second year in a row. Rachel will be performing on cello with the Strings Orchestra at the famous concert venue on February 5 this year.

Gunfire exchanged during computer sale turned armed robbery near Magazine Street, police say

 Jan 062017
Jan 062017
 
New Orleans police officers confer on the scene of a robbery that involved gunfire Thursday night on Robert Street just off Magazine Street. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)



A late-night computer sale near Magazine Street erupted into an exchange of gunfire Thursday after one group of armed men tried to rob the other, New Orleans police said.

Mysterious nighttime “booms” rattle Carrollton neighbors

 Jan 052017
Jan 052017
 

A sampling of locations around the Carrollton area where residents complained via social media about hearing loud booms on Dec. 1 (in green) and on Dec. 6 (in blue). (map by UptownMessenger.com via Google)

In early December, weeks before New Year’s fireworks could be considered a culprit, a pair of massive nighttime explosion sounds rattled homes and startled residents across the Carrollton area.

The noise was loud enough that it sent New Orleans police officers searching for gunshot victims, but they turned up nothing — and a survey of other public agencies since then likewise leaves the source of the sounds a mystery.

Danae Columbus: Former Congressman Bob Livingston praises Trump on Larry King

 Jan 052017
Jan 052017
 

Danae Columbus



Former Congressman Bob Livingston, now a Washington D.C.-based lobbyist, told talk show host Larry King on Tuesday night that President-Elect Donald Trump is making a good start on his pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington. "President-elect Trump has hired some outstanding people and is headed in the right direction," said Livingston.

New owners of former Times-Picayune building to request mixed-use zoning from city

 Jan 042017
Jan 042017
 
The former Times-Picayune building at 3800 Howard Avenue (photographed in August 2016 by Google Maps)



The group of local investors who bought the former Times-Picayune building last year are requesting mixed-use zoning from the New Orleans City Council — suggesting yet another major redevelopment in the works along the Pontchartrain Expressway.

St. Thomas Community Health Center brings personalized cardiovascular care to New Orleans

 Jan 032017
Jan 032017
 

(via St. Thomas Community Health Center)

St. Thomas Community Health Center (CHC) recently announced the addition of their St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center, where a full-range of cardiovascular services will be available five days a week. The new center, located at 1936 Magazine Street, will offer specialized diagnostic and interventional care including echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, stress testing, and ambulatory ECG monitoring.

Owen Courreges: A police state in the French Quarter, and no police at all anywhere else

 Jan 022017
Jan 022017
 
Owen Courrèges



2016 is now mercifully over. Although the passage of time is normally bittersweet, this past year ranked more or less as the temporal equivalent of a swift kick to the groin. Thus, it was with some relief that New Orleans welcomed 2017 with champagne, food, revelry, and SWAT team members with M-16s placed menacingly about the French Quarter.

Kristine Froeba: ‘Cabbage for money, Black-Eyed Peas for luck!’ NOLA New Year’s food superstitions

 Dec 312016
Dec 312016
 

“Peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold,” is the saying we grew up hearing. New Year’s Day in New Orleans starts with a pot of smothered or stewed cabbage, a pot of black-eyed peas (and rice), corn bread, and a side of corned beef.

Smothered cabbage with bacon and onion skillet side dish from Red Dog Diner (Kristine Froeba)

Why? Like most things NOLA, it’s tradition. The cabbage represents the greens, the black-eyed peas and the cornbread, self-explanatory. Continue reading »

Danae Columbus: Which New Orleans political groups will carry the most weight in 2017 elections?

 Dec 292016
Dec 292016
 

Governor John Bel Edwards greets National Urban League President Marc Morial while Urban League official Erica McConduit looks on. (photo by Danae Columbus for UptownMessenger.com)

Danae Columbus



Governor John Bel Edwards was grateful to receive an award from National Urban League President Marc Morial yesterday in New Orleans. Edwards knew his 2014 victory was due in part to the strong statewide support from African-American elected officials like Congressman Cedric Richmond (also an honoree) and their associated political organizations.

With almost 20 elected offices on the ballot during 2017 — including mayor, city council, sheriff, assessor, clerks of court and at least three judgeships — grassroots political organizations, faith-based coalitions, political action committees and civic groups who support candidates and/or issues are all gearing up for an active campaign season. Also active will be the two parish executive committees and their affiliates. Continue reading »

