City’s recycling hubs on parade route lets revelers catch-and-release their throws

Uptown Messenger file photo

Recycle Dat is returning to the Uptown parade route during the two major weekends of Carnival 2024.

Recycle Dat will operate both Recycling Hubs and Can Stations during the daytime parades for the next two Saturdays and Sundays. Six stationary Recycling Hubs for beer and soft drink cans, beads and glass can be found between Napoleon Avenue and Prytania Street and Harmony Circle and St. Charles Avenue.

As the day parades roll during on Saturday, Feb. 3; Sunday, Feb. 4; Saturday, Feb. 10; and Sunday, Feb. 11, revelers can find the hubs at:

Napoleon & Chestnut, open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., managed by RealCycle

Napoleon & St. Charles, open 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., managed by Grounds Krewe

Foucher & St. Charles, open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., managed by Green Project

Sixth St. & St. Charles, open 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., managed by Glass Half Full

St. Andrew & St. Charles, open noon to 7 p.m., managed by Osprey Initiative

Circle at St. Charles, open 12:30 to 7:30 p.m., managed by NOLACans4Food

Volunteers will also distribute bead collection bags ahead of the first Uptown day parade on Saturday and Sunday of both parade weekends.

On Muses Thursday (Feb. 8), RealCycle will launch a night-parade pilot pickup program for aluminum cans along the Uptown parade route between Napoleon and Jackson Avenues. Parade goers can give cans to RealCycle employees in vests on the route that evening or drop off materials at aluminum can recycling stations on the neutral ground.

readynola.gov

All empty aluminum beverage cans collected along the Uptown parade route will be driven to the EMR Metal Recycling Mid-City location, 2525 Lafitte St., which will pay market rate for the cans. That revenue will be given to three local charities: Pontchartrain Conservancy, Zeus’ Rescues and NOLA Cans 4 Food. Plus, Every Can Counts U.S. will double the money raised along the route up to the first $5,000.

In addition to cans collected along the parade route, community members are encouraged to bring empty beverage cans to the EMR Metal Recycling Mid-City location until Feb. 15. Separate from the route matching funds, Every Can Counts U.S. will be doubling the funds up to the first $5,000 for those that choose to donate to one of the three local charities. People bringing cans may also opt for a personal check.

During the 2023 Carnival Season, the city recycled 1,475 pounds of aluminum (roughly 50,000 cans), 1,500 pounds of glass and 11,535 pounds of Mardi Gras beads and throws with the help of the Recycle Dat partners.

“Keeping waste out of our streets and drainage systems also keeps our drainage systems operational after the festivities,” said the city’s Deputy Chief Resilience Officer Greg Nichols.

This initiative is spearheaded by NOLA Ready, the city’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability, New Orleans & Company, Grounds Krewe, Every Can Counts, Glass Half Full, ARC of Greater New Orleans and other community partners — a total of 25 participating organizations.

“Recycle Dat! has become an international model for mitigating plastic contamination and decarbonization, as aligned with our Climate Action Plan,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a press release.

More information is available here on NOLA Ready’s website.

Pontchartrain rolls tomorrow (Feb. 3) at 9:30 a.m. (a half hour earlier than originally scheduled due to the threat of rain), followed by the Legion of Mars, Krewe Choctaw, Krewe of Freret and the Knights of Sparta.