“Person of interest” sought in sexual assault near Laurel Street

Investigators are trying to identify a man they consider a “person of interest” who may have information about a sexual assault that took place near Laurel Street earlier this month, according to the initial NOPD report.

The man, whose image was caught on surveillance video, was last seen leaving F&M Patio Bar at 4841 Tchoupitoulas around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13 with a person who later became the victim of a sexual assault near the intersection of Laurel and Dufossat streets, according to the NOPD report. He is described as a middle-aged, 5-foot-11 white man with gray hair, wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt and red pants, the report states.

“This individual is not wanted in connection with the sexual assault,” the report states. “However, detectives feel he may have valuable information regarding this incident.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.