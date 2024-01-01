Roadwork ahead: Lane closures on South Claiborne

Roadwork NOLA

Temporary lane closures are planned for South Claiborne Avenue from Louisiana Avenue to Third Street for the next six to eight months, as Sewerage & Water Board crews install a water main.

The riverside traffic lanes next to the neutral ground will be closed beginning Tuesday (Jan. 2). Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, diverting some motorists to the parking lane.

This traffic closure is expected to last until the summer of 2024. Throughout this time, there will be additional cross-street traffic closures at Fourth Street, Louisiana Avenue, Toledano Street (lakeside and riverside) and Washington Street.

The waterline installation work is part of the South Claiborne Transmission Main construction project. Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels and fencing are on onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

Large trucks and heavy machinery will be hauling materials in the area, so drivers need to exercise caution.

The replacement of the 48-inch water transmission main in the 2600 to 3300 blocks of South Claiborne is the sixth Transmission Water Main Replacement Project that the S&WB has replaced since 2021.

This transmission main program is funded by FEMA and managed by the S&WB in cooperation with the city as part of the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Roads Program. There are five future transmission main projects scheduled.

Questions about this project or Sewerage & Water Board should be directed to 504-52-WATER (92837) or outreach@swbno.org.