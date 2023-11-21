Fire breaks out in Lower Garden District cocktail lounge

A fire broke out in a Lower Garden District cocktail lounge early Monday (Nov. 20), the New Orleans Fire Department reported.

NOFD fire crews responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at 1840 Thalia St. at about 3 a.m.. The first units arrived on the scene to find The Treehouse, an indoor-outdoor bar, with fire coming from the center of an outside patio area.

The last employees had left the building around 2:30 a.m. without seeing indications of a potential fire.

Firefighters entered the building to find one of the outside booths and a utility shed heavily engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested at 3:11 a.m.

The fire spread to a section of the main buildings’ covered patio and was quickly extinguished before extending further. The booth and utility shed were destroyed, a second shed was also damaged by fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

This incident was responded to by 16 units carrying 44 firefighters. The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and Entergy all responded to the incident.