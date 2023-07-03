Join Us for Senior Summer Tours 2023, hosted by Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Clerk of Civil District Court (sponsored)

Join Us for Senior Summer Tours 2023, hosted by Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Clerk of Civil District Court!

Highlighting “Summer Splash” Pontchartrain Beach and Lincoln Beach.

Tours will be offered July 20, August 1, 3, 10.

Reach out via email or phone for more information: civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com or 504-407-0106

About the Clerk of Civil District Court’s Office for the Parish of Orleans:

The Clerk’s Office consists of two divisions – Land Records and Civil. Our Civil Division is where civil cases — such as personal injury, accidents, successions and foreclosures — are filed. Domestic matters, such as divorce and child support, are also handled in the Civil Division.

The Land Records Division is where documents regarding property are recorded. Documents regarding changes in ownership, sales, donations, as well as mortgages, liens and encumbrances, are recorded in our Land Records Division.

The Notarial Archives Research Center is located in our Land Records Division. These documents, which date back to the 1700s, represent the rich history of New Orleans. The archives can be used for property, genealogical, architectural and landscaping research, among other subjects.

Clerk of Civil District Court

1340 Poydras Street, Suite 360

New Orleans, Louisiana 70112

www.orleanscivilclerk.com