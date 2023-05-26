Work on water main near Carrollton Plant could affect Garden District

From the Sewerage & Water Board

Sewerage & Water Board crews will perform a water valve closure on a 48-inch transmission main on Panola Street near Broadway as a part of the South Claiborne Transmission Main project. Crews will begin closing the valve on Saturday (May 27) beginning at 8 a.m. The water closure is expected to last until mid-July.

This 48-inch water main supplements much of the water supply to the Central Business District and the Garden District resulting in potential lower-than-normal water pressure. Customers will observe similar pressures from the test closure performed on March 25.

The 48-inch water main is one of six large transmission mains that supplements water to much of the metro area, which means there are redundancies in the water distribution system.

While a significant pressure drop is not anticipated, some customers may experience slightly lower than normal pressure, especially upper floors of multi-story buildings.

While the test closure and work are underway, crews will monitor water pressure throughout the city. If pressures dip below 20 psi, the S&WB will notify the public of the need for a precautionary boil water advisory.

Customers who are experiencing low or no water pressure should always call our Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER; the Call Center is open 24/7.