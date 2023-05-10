Women sought in shoplifting from three Uptown stores

The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects in multiple thefts at Uptown stores.

On May 5, three women entered a boutique in the 5500 block of Magazine Street and shoplifted numerous items of clothing.

Second District detectives, after viewing surveillance video, identified three women as suspects.

The same women were also spotted allegedly shoplifting from another Uptown shop, in the Sixth District, on the same day and have now been linked to a previous theft in the Second District.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of these subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.