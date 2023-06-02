Woman shot to death on Gen. Taylor Street in Broadmoor

A woman was fatally shot Thursday night (June 1) in Broadmoor, the New Orleans Police Department reported. A suspect has been arrested, police said.

At around 9:40 p.m., Second District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Gen. Taylor Street. They discovered a 34-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene. She was 34.

Police said Lofton Lee, 34, had called 911 to alert police of the shooting. He was detained at scene and later arrested, the NOPD said.

No additional information is currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of her family.

Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

This report was updated with information on the suspect.