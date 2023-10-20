Volunteers to beautify neighborhoods and meet their neighbors on Cleanup Day

Mayor's Neighborhood Engagement Office

The first Saturday in November (Nov. 2) is Cleanup Day across Uptown neighborhoods in Council District B.

The District B Cleanup Day, organized by Councilwoman Lesli Harris’ office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Its success depends on volunteer efforts by neighborhood residents.

According to the District B office, Cleanup Day as part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life and public safety for District B residents and businesses.

Fourteen neighborhood groups across the Uptown will serve as hosts, each with a designated meeting point (listed below) and a walking route where volunteers will collect trash and improve public areas.

Harris’ office will provide trash bags and water to each of the locations, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and their own equipment, such as rakes, brooms and clippers.

The New Orleans Police Department, the Department of Sanitation and neighborhood associations, as well as city and community partners supplying materials, are aiding in the event.

Residents are encouraged to spend Saturday morning — even just an hour or two — beautifying their neighborhood and meeting their neighbors.

Pre-registration is not required. Just find your neighborhood in the list below and show up at the listed address at 9 a.m.