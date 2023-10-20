Volunteers to beautify neighborhoods and meet their neighbors on Cleanup Day

The first Saturday in November (Nov. 2) is Cleanup Day across Uptown neighborhoods in Council District B.
The District B Cleanup Day, organized by Councilwoman Lesli Harris’ office, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Its success depends on volunteer efforts by neighborhood residents.
According to the District B office, Cleanup Day as part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of life and public safety for District B residents and businesses.
Fourteen neighborhood groups across the Uptown will serve as hosts, each with a designated meeting point (listed below) and a walking route where volunteers will collect trash and improve public areas.
Harris’ office will provide trash bags and water to each of the locations, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and their own equipment, such as rakes, brooms and clippers.
The New Orleans Police Department, the Department of Sanitation and neighborhood associations, as well as city and community partners supplying materials, are aiding in the event.
Residents are encouraged to spend Saturday morning — even just an hour or two — beautifying their neighborhood and meeting their neighbors.
Pre-registration is not required. Just find your neighborhood in the list below and show up at the listed address at 9 a.m.
Bouligny
Meet Up Location: Laurence Square, 900 Napoleon Avenue
Broadmoor
Meet Up Location: Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 South Broad Street
Central City
Meet Up Location: Keller Community Center, 1814 Magnolia Street
Climana
Meet Up Location: Historic Second Baptist Church, 2505 Marengo Street
Delachaise
Meet Up Location: The front parking lot entrance of Crocker Prep, in front of the covered parking area at the intersection of Lasalle and Marengo
Faubourg Delachaise
Meet Up Location: WRBH 88.3 FM – Reading Radio for the Blind & Print Impaired, 3606 Magazine Street
Faubourg Delassize
Meet Up Location: Christ Church Cathedral, 2919 St Charles Avenue, back parking lot across from 2915 Carondelet Street
Garden District
Meet Up Location: McDonogh Zachery Park, 1500 Toledano Street
Gert Town
Meet Up Location: Greater King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, 3305 Audubon Street
Hoffman Triangle
Meet Up Location: Pleasant Zion Baptist Church, 3317 Toledano Street
Irish Channel
Meet Up Location: Leo Benewell Playspot, 3225 St. Thomas Street
Lower Garden District
Meet Up Location: Coliseum Square Park, at the Lafon Fountain, Terpsichore Street
Touro-Bouligny
Meet Up Location: Ameila Park, 1555 Amelia Street
Zion City
Meet Up Location: Cynthia Harris Memorial Meditation Park, 4236 Erato Street