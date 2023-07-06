Viewpoint: ‘Clean zones’ are a byproduct of our dependence on tourism

The city of New Orleans is caught between the crosshairs when it comes to “clean zones” — those geographic boundaries around event venues like the Superdome and the Morial Convention Center that mega-promoters, such as the National Football League and Essence Communications, are able to write into their contracts. Everyone needs to make money – the promoters, the city and local businesses. Sometimes the three are in conflict.

Last week Baldwin & Co., a minority-owned bookseller in Faubourg Marigny, was named in a lawsuit for a violation of the use of Essence’s trademark. The lawsuit was filed before Baldwin & Co. had the opportunity to respond to a cease-and-desist letter sent by Essence. Baldwin & Co.’s Elysian Fields location is within the clean zone footprint established for Essence’s 2023 festival.

Baldwin & Co. had created a mini book fair with nationally recognized authors. Several of those same authors chose not to sign their books at Essence, which created the issue that lead to the litigation. In 2022 Essence sued the digital music service Spotify over a Spotify event held at Kingsway Studio on Esplanade Avenue. Spotify previously had a partnership contract with Essence that was not renewed.

After Baldwin & Co. closed down the book fair and issued a swift apology, Essence removed the small business from the lawsuit, which continues against the Atlanta marketing agency that promoted the event.

Years ago small independent booksellers were frequent vendors at Essence. Then the preferred model swung to larger booksellers. Would Baldwin & Co. have violated the rules if they had just sold the books without the author’s presence or extra promotion? Probably not. But how many books would they have sold?

Other businesses – hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers – were able to make money during Essence, the city’s major summer tourism draw, without attracting Essence’s ire. Baldwin & Co.’s attorney Katie M. Schwartzmann said in a statement that she believes the city’s clean zone is unconstitutional and that Baldwin & Co. remains committed to pursuing necessary changes. That issue has never been litigated in Orleans Parish courts.

“Clean zones are nothing new for a city that has large events and festivals,” said Councilmember Freddie King, who sponsored this year’s clean zone ordinance. King said the intention was never to harm local businesses. Essence’s leadership has said they would like to do more in New Orleans. With many small businesses suffering from inflation and higher operating costs, will there be opportunities in the future for them to create events around Essence? The City Council could take a leadership role in creating an enhanced relationship that works for businesses and the festival.

Essence Festival’s economic impact for 2022 was estimated at $327 million for the city and state. The economic impact of Super Bowl 2023 was estimated to exceed $600 million. Would Essence terminate its 29-year relationship with New Orleans if the clean zone was found by the courts to be unconstitutional? Would the NFL bring back another Super Bowl without a clean zone?

In a city that is overly dependent on tourism, New Orleans cannot afford to lose any major event. Unless the courts rule that clean zones operate outside existing laws, we should expect them to continue.

YOUNG NEW ORLEANS MUSICIANS NEEDS BUSINESS ACUMEN

New Orleans born Darrius, “Deezle” Harrison, who has won Grammy awards in the Best Rap Producer category and the Best Rap Songwriter category, is the Hip Hop Artist-in-Residence at the Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz. Camp. In his spot-on remarks to the young aspiring musicians earlier this week, Harrison urged them to pursue their dreams. “It doesn’t take a lot of money to make a record but it does take talent and drive,” he told the group.

Deezie said he began being mentored at age 18 by saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr., the the jazz camp’s artistic director. Deezie is likewise committed to help the next generation. “New Orleans has lots of great musicians. What we don’t have is the business expertise to be successful,” he said. “I knew and trusted my attorney who reviewed the first contract presented to me by a record company. He could explain the contract but he wasn’t an expert in music contracts. We need to ensure that our young musicians get the business help they need to succeed from trusted professionals.”

Danae Columbus, who has had a 30-year career in politics and public relations, offers her opinions on Thursdays. Her career includes stints at City Hall, the Dock Board and the Orleans Parish School Board and former clients such as former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, former City Councilman Jared Brossett, City Councilwoman at-large Helena Moreno, Foster Campbell, former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, former Sheriff Charles Foti and former City Councilwomen Stacy Head and Cynthia Hedge-Morrell. She is a member of the Democratic Parish Executive Committee. Columbus can be reached at swampednola@gmail.com.