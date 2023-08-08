Uptowners don’t need to travel far for a COOLinary meal

Let’s face it — August in New Orleans, especially with seemingly endless record heat, can be brutal. All the more reason to escape to your favorite restaurant, or that restaurant you’ve been wanting to try, to indulge your taste buds with a COOLinary meal.

During the 19th annual August COOLinary, some of the city’s finest dining establishments are offering specially curated prix-fixe menus at unbeatable prices.

During COOLinary New Orleans, restaurant goers can enjoy two- and three-course lunch menus for $25 or less and three-course dinner and brunch menus for $50 or less from 109 restaurants citywide. Participants include some of the city’s longstanding and iconic Creole and Cajun restaurants as well as new places featuring New Orleans cuisine incorporating international inspirations.

You can find menus for the 28 Uptown COOLinary restaurants below. Expect to see some of your favorites. Visit neworleans.com/coolinary/ for a full list of participating restaurants and their menus. COOLinary menus are available until Aug. 31.

Prices do not include a beverage (unless specified), tax or gratuity.

Apolline Restaurant

4729 Magazine St.

(504) 894-8881

COOLinary Brunch offered Wednesday-Sunday. $40.

First Course: Choice of Fried Green Tomatoes with boiled gulf shrimp, egg, celery, onion, lemon herb crème fraiche; Crawfish Bisque with crawfish tails, rice, crawfish cake

Second Course: Choice of Eggs Apolline with housemade biscuit, smoked andouille sausage, Louisiana crawfish tails, poached eggs, hollandaise; Country Fried Chicken Thighs & Waffle with maple butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup; or Roasted Pork Enchiladas with guajillo pepper, fontina, salsa verde, sunny egg, pickled trinity, served over stone ground grits

Third Course: Choice of Flourless Chocolate Cake with crème anglaise, macerated berries, powdered sugar; Seasonal Sorbet with fresh accoutrements

Apolline COOLinary Dinner offered Wednesday-Sunday. $50.

First Course: Choice of Fried Green Tomatoes with boiled gulf shrimp, egg, celery, onion, lemon herb crème fraiche; Crawfish Bisque with crawfish tails, rice, crawfish cake; Arugula Salad with green apple, spiced pecans, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Second Course: Choice of Cold Smoked Beeler’s Pork Chop with roasted sweet potatoes with onions and jalapeño, marchand de vin, crispy onion strings; Gulf Fish Apolline: pan seared gulf fish, zoodles, spicy crawfish cream sauce; Grilled Lamb: four-bone lamb rack, yellow rice, spinach, spicy tomato chutney

Third Course: Choice of Brioche Bread Pudding with vanilla bean ice cream, pecans, praline sauce; Flourless Chocolate Cake with crème anglaise, macerated berries, powdered sugar; Seasonal Sorbet with fresh accoutrements

Atchafalaya Restaurant

901 Louisiana Ave.

(504) 891-9626

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday, Thursday and Friday. $25.

First Course: Creole Tomato & Cucumber Salad with crispy prosciutto di Parma, fine herbs, buttermilk-dill dressing

Second Course: Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickled peppers, gochujang hot honey, brioche bun, torn cilantro & basil, Blue Plate mayo, served with French fries

Add on: For $10, add a Garden Spritz: house-infused cucumber gin, green apple, basil, lime, sparkling wine

COOLinary Dinner offered Thursday-Monday. $50



First Course: Fresh Spaghetti “Crab Diavolo” with charred tomato coulis, grilled olives, Calabrian chili, bottarga. (Paired with 2021 Big Salt Orange Rosé, Ovum Oregon)

Second Course: Crispy Duck Confit with sweet summer corn and butter bean ragout, red onion marmalade, foie gras-duck jus. (Paired with 2020 Rasteau, Domaine de Beaurenard, Rhone, France)

Third Course: Sweet Corn Cake with bourbon figs, goat cheese-crème fraîche, toasted pecans. (Paired with Henriques & Henriques 5 Year Madeira)

Avo

5908 Magazine St.

(504) 509-6550

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Saturday. $49.

First Course: Choice of Arancini: risotto, mozzarella, tomato sauce; Ceasar Salad: little gem, garlic breadcrumbs, fried onions

Second Course: Choice of Shrimp Fettuccine with white wine roasted garlic cream sauce; Veal Short Ribs with creamy polenta, red wine jus, gremolata

Third Course: Choice of Tiramisu or Spumoni

Baru Bistro & Tapas

3700 Magazine St.

(504) 895-2225



COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Saturday. $50. Wine pairings available.



First Course: Choice of Tuna Tostada: raw tuna, chipotle aioli, fried shallots, avacado, corn tostada; Quinoa Salad: summer vegetables, roasted grapes, fried feta, greens in citrus vinaigrette; Chorizo Empanadas: cornmeal pies stuffed with Mexican chorizo and chihuahua cheese, served with salsa ranchera

Second Course: Choice of Shrimp Mofongo: Louisiana shrimp sauteed in sofrito, pork belly and roasted garlic mofongo, grilled scallion and carrot escabeche; Pulpo a la Gallega: charred octopus, salsa gallega, patatas bravas, brussels sprouts; Lomo Saltado: Peruvian style beef tenderloin and vegetable stir fry, soy gravy, cilantro rice, french fries

Third Course: Choice of Maduros Foster: sweet plantains flambeed in Barbados rum, served with vanilla ice cream; Pineapple Crumble served with vanilla ice cream

Basin Seafood & Spirits

3222 Magazine St.

(504) 302-7391

COOLinary Brunch offered Friday-Monday. $35.



First Course: Choice of Gulf Fish Ceviche: corn tortilla chips; Corn Bisque: crabmeat salad, chili oil

Second Course: Choice of Chicken & Waffles:hot honey butter, poached egg, sausage gravy; Grillades: stone ground cheddar grits, cremini mushrooms; Catfish Po’ Boy: lettuce, tomato, pickles, tartar sauce, fries

Third Course: Choice of Summer Berry Cobbler with vanilla ice cream; Pecan Ooey Gooey Cake with bananas brûlée, whipped cream

Add on: Bottomless Mimosas available for $19

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $50. Wine pairings available for $25.



First Course: Choice of Gulf Fish Ceviche with corn tortilla chips; Corn Bisque with crabmeat salad, chili oil

Second Course: Choice of Fried Soft Shell Crab with corn maque choux, crawfish cream sauce; New Orleans BBQ Shrimp with stone ground grits, grilled scallions; Duck Confit with sweet potato mash, fennel and apple salad

Third Course: Choice of Summer Berry Cobbler with vanilla ice cream; Pecan Ooey Gooey Cake with bananas brûlée, whipped cream

Birdy’s Behind The Bower

1320 Magazine St.

(504) 302-2992

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday-Friday. $25.

First Course: Choice of Blueberry Avocado Salad: arugula, blueberries, radish, avocado, cherry tomatoes, chia seeds, toasted walnuts, honey white balsamic; Chai Spiced Chia Pudding: toasted coconut, macerated berries, cacao nibs

Second Course: Choice of Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Hook’s white cheddar, chevre, fig jam, balsamic caramelized onions, served with choice of a side salad or house made tots; Fried Soft Shell Crab: cornmeal crusted buster crab, farm tomato salad, green goddess dressing, caper remoulade

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St.

(504) 862-5514

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. $45. Wine pairings available for $20.

First Course: Choice of Hamachi Crudo with pickled market vegetables; Blackened Shrimp & Grit Cake with warm house made bacon vinaigrette; Fried Green Tomatoes with avocado & watermelon salad, peach tartare sauce

Second Course: Choice of Chicken Fried Whole Hog Pulled Pork with summer succotash & smoked buttermilk; Pan Seared Drum with African style gumbo & lotus root chips; Smoked Wagyu Beef Brisket with garlic Parmesan fries

Third Course: Choice of Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with warm caramel rum sauce; Thai Chili Chocolate Chess Pie

Brigtsen’s Restaurant

723 Dante St.

(504) 861-7610

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Saturday. $50.

First Course: Choice of Curried Shrimp Bisque or Mixed Greens with watermelon, feta, pistachios, pickled onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Second Course: Choice of Grilled Redfish with smoked corn sauce and chipotle black bean salsa or Pan-Roasted Organic Chicken Airline Breast with fontina cheese grits and New Orleans red gravy

Third Course: Choice of Lemon Ice Box Crème Brulée, White Chocolate Bread Pudding or Pecan Pie with Caramel Sauce & Whipped Cream



Charlie’s Steak House

4510 Dryades St.

(504) 895-9323

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Friday. $45. Additional COOLinary offers available upon arrival.

First Course: Thin and Crispy Onion Rings and Classic Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

Second Course: Choice of 8 ounce Tuna Filet, Crabmeat au Gratin, 10 ounce Tenderloin Filet (+$20), 14 oz Center Cut N.Y. Strip (+$20). All entrees include choice of side dish.

Third Course: Spumoni Ice Cream

Commander’s Palace Restaurant

1403 Washington Ave.

(504) 899-8221

COOLinary Brunch offered Saturday & Sunday. $42-$48, depending on the entrée (see below).

First Course: Choice of Turtle Soup au Sherry with rich veal fond, chopped egg and crushed lemon, finished tableside with a splash of aged sherry; Soup Du Jour:

varied cooking techniques combined with fresh seasonal ingredients; Soups 1-1-1:

a demitasse tasting of all three soups; Commander’s Creole Gumbo: rich stock slow cooked in a dark cast iron roux with regional ingredients spiked with toasted garlic, Creole seasonings and local hot sauce; Commander’s Crisp Romaine Salad: hearts of romaine, grated Parmesan, pressed egg, crumbled bacon, French bread croutons, shaved Gruyère and creamy black pepper dressing; Summer Tomato Salad: jeweled Louisiana tomatoes with tender greens, pickled summer squash, crispy shallots and green garlic remoulade; Chilled Summer Melon Soup: a purée of Louisiana summer melon, tangy buttermilk and spring onion with shaved fennel and crème fraiche; Chilled Summer Melon & Blue Crab Gazpacho (+$3.50): lime and chile macerated melon and cucumber pureed velvet smooth finished with jumbo lump crab, pickled lunchbox peppers and ripped mint; Pork Belly Burnt Ends (+$3.50): citrus braised pork belly and caramelized onions smothered in blueberry pecan bbq over lemon whipped Creole cream cheese stuffed crepe with candied jalapeños and ripped mint; Shrimp & Tasso Henican (+$3.50): wild Louisiana white shrimp, tasso ham, pickled okra, sweet onions, five pepper jelly and Crystal hot sauce beurre blanc

Second Course: Choice of Cochon De Lait Eggs Benedict ($42): 16-hour barbecued shoulder of pork over buttermilk biscuits, sauce forestière with roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and ripped herbs, soft poached hen’s eggs and housemade tasso hollandaise; Eggs Lafayette #1 ($42): poached hen’s eggs baked in a cast iron crock with smokey tomato & onion piperade, blistered shishitos, crispy niçoise olive tapenade and cebollita hollandaise; Louisiana Heirloom Pepper Shrimp Curry ($48): white shrimp simmered with young okra, charred heirloom peppers, sweet carrots, eggplant and cassava in a spicy curry of dried Louisiana shrimp, summer lime and young coconut; Crispy Des Allemands Catfish ($46):

crispy corn dusted Louisiana catfish with a salad of local tomatoes, barbequed red onions, crispy capers, and summer squash gribiche; Café Pierre Lacquered Texas Quail ($48): smoked chili & pork boudin stuffed quail over a nest of tangy bacon braised cabbage with rustic roots, Crystal hot sauce pulp and sticky Grand Marnier & Cognac jus; Chargrilled Tasso Brined Pork Tenderloin ($46): roasted summer squash, charred kale, soft poached hen’s egg, Creole cream cheese stone ground grits, sauce Beárnaise and Tchoupitoulas demi glace

Third Course: Choice of Housemade Ice Cream or Sorbet

a daily selection of seasonal fruit sorbet or old fashioned ice cream served in a Pecan Florentine tuile; Commander’s Crème Brûlée: creamy vanilla bean custard with a caramelized raw sugar crust; Sparkle Plenty: Commander’s seasonal fruit sorbet topped with bubbles: Southern Style Pecan Pie à la Mode: vanilla & sugarcane infused custard pie with roasted New Roads pecans, warm chocolate and salted caramel, served with house-spun vanilla bean ice cream: Lally’s Praline Parfait

hand-crafted vanilla ice creamlayered in an old-fashioned parfait glass with candied pecans, sweetened whipped cream and sticky praline syrup; Creole Bread Pudding Soufflé (+$3.50 and must be ordered in advance): “The Queen of Creole Desserts”, finished tableside with warm whiskey cream; Creole Cream Cheese Cheesecake (+$3.50): housemade Creole cream cheese cheesecake with a honey graham crust chocolate lattice & sticky caramel sauce; Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pudding (+3.50 and must be ordered in advance): vanilla bean pudding crowned with ripe banana slices, Chantilly cream and housemade vanilla wafers

COOLinary Lunch offered Thursday & Friday. $25.

First Course: Choice of brunch first-course dishes (above), plus Chilled Wild White Shrimp (+$4) and Peach & Jumbo Lump Louisiana Blue Crab Salad (+$6)

Second Course: Choice of Eggs Lafayette #1; Fried Japanese Eggplant with lemony young local okra, sugarcane cured tomatoes and candied jalapeño lacquered kale with confit garlic whipped Creole cream cheese; Cochon De Lait Tostada with charred chili boudin, creamy red bean purée, avocado crema, Crystal hot sauce and crunchy pickled corn chow chow; or Crispy Corn Dusted Des Allemands Catfish with a salad of local tomatoes, barbequed red onions, crispy capers, and summer squash gribiche

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $42-$48, depending on the entrée (see below).

First Course: Choice of first-course lunch dishes listed above

Second Course: Choice of Fried Japanese Eggplant ($42): tempura battered Louisiana baby eggplant with lemony young local okra, sugarcane cured tomatoes and candied jalapeño lacquered kale with confit garlic whipped Creole cream cheese; Louisiana Heirloom Pepper Shrimp Curry ($47): white shrimp simmered with young okra, charred heirloom peppers, sweet carrots, eggplant and cassava in a spicy curry of dried Louisiana shrimp, summer lime and young coconut; Café Pierre Lacquered Texas Quail ($48): charred chili smoked pork boudin stuffed quail over tangy bacon and apple cider braised cabbage with rustic roots, Crystal hot sauce pulp and sticky Grand Marnier & Cognac jus

Third Course: Choice of brunch third-course dishes listed above

Costera

4938 Prytania St.

(504) 302-2332

COOLinary Dinner offered Wednesday-Sunday for groups of two to 15. Below is a sample family-style tasting menu for four people. $50.



First Course: Citrus and Vermouth with marinated olives, Griddled Sourdough with boquerones and green olive, American Red Snapper Crudo

with preserved citrus, pistachio, and chilies and Charred Romaine

with roasted fall vegetables and buttermilk dressing

Second Course: Seared Gulf Fish a la Plancha with charred tomato, fennel, and hazelnuts, Papas Bravas with aioli and piquillo pepper puree 24 ounce Boneless Ribeye with charred spring onion salsa verde and Wilted Broccoli with brown butter, capers and fried garlic

Third Course: Chef’s Selection of house-made desserts

Deanie’s Sea Food Kitchen

2200 Magazine St.

(504) 962-7760

COOLinary Lunch offered Wednesday-Sunday. $21.95.

First Course: choice of cup of Seafood Gumbo; House Salad: mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber,red onion, and cheddar cheese, choice of housemade dressing

Second Course: Choice of Shrimp Remoulade Wedge: Gulf shrimp boiled in Deanie’s signature seafood boil blend, served over iceberg wedge topped with fresh crumbled bacon, egg, and Deanie’s housemade Remoulade dressing; Fried Stuffed Shrimp: jumbo Gulf shrimp are butterflied, stuffed with our crabmeat dressing, and then fried, served with french fries; Crabmeat Au Gratin: fresh lump crabmeat baked into our creamy four-cheese blend, served with French baguette

COOLinary Dinner offered Wednesday-Sunday. $31.95

First Course: Choice of Fried Crab Balls: Deanie’s housemade crab dressing fried to a golden brown; Caesar Salad

Second Course: Choice of Barbeque Shrimp Pasta: pasta tossed with Gulf shrimp and a creamy New Orleans barbeque sauce; Bayou Seafood Salad

lump crabmeat and boiled Gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion cucumber, and cheddar cheese, choice of housemade dressing; Stuffed Crab Basket: blue lake crabmeat blended with fresh seasonings and breadcrumbs then stuffed into crab shells and baked to a golden brown, served with French fries

Third Course: Choice of Coconut Custard Bread Pudding: coconut milk and moist flaked coconut lightly flavor this rich custard base bread pudding, drenched in a hazelnut and cocoa cream anglaise and sprinkled with toasted almonds: Cheesecake: creamy housemade cheesecake on a graham cracker and pecan crust, covered with a fluffy sour cream topping and strawberry puree

Gautreau’s Restaurant

1728 Soniat St.

(504) 899-7397

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Saturday. $50. One glass from wines-by-the-glass list included.

First Course: Arugula Salad with heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion and lebna

Second Course: Soup du Jour

Third Course: Choice of Duck Confit with black lentils and chiriboga blue cheese, caramelized pears and Vidalia onion, piquillo peppers and brandy jus; Market Fish with fine herbs spätzle, oyster mushrooms, asparagus, Vidalia onions and tomato beurre blanc

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St.

(504) 272-0241

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday, Wednesday-Monday. $50. *Wine pairing available for $35.

First Course: Burrata Bruschetta fresh burrata, lemon marinated heirloom tomato, balsamic with micro basil and grilled baguette. *Paired with Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, Marlborough.

Second Course: Choice of Duck Confit: muscovy duck legs, fresh herbs, toasted garlic, mashed potatoes with fried brussels sprouts and honey chili gastrique; Brown Butter Seared Scallops: u-10 diver scallops, bacon braised white bean puree, southern greens and toasted herb bread crumbs. *Paired with Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’ Pinot Noir, 2021, Russian River Valley

Third Course: Blueberry Cheesecake Bar: Louisiana blueberry cheesecake bars with lemon curd and candied lemon zest. *Paired with Mumm Napa Brut Prestige NV, Napa Valley.

Haiku Sushi & Bar

4430 Magazine St.

(504) 301-0850

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $38.

First Course: Choice of Iced Tea; Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite; Sapporo, Bud Light, Coors Light or Miller Lite; Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling or Chardonnay; Ozeki Sake 4.5oz

Second Course: Choice of Miso Soup, Clear Soup, Ginger Salad, Cucumber Salad

Third Course: Choice of Edamame, Vegetable Spring Rolls, Gyoza (pork/vegetable), Shrimp Shumai

Fourth Course: Choice of Sweet Potato Roll, California Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Snowcrab Roll, Crunchy Roll

Fifth Course: Choice of Crouching Tiger Roll, Hidden Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, Crispy Calamari Roll, Twister Roll, Bourbon Roll

Sixth Course: Dessert of the Day



Jack Rose

2031 St. Charles Ave.

(504) 323-1500

COOLinary Brunch offered Saturday & Sunday. $50.

First Course: Calabrian Chili and Fennel Sausage with rapini pesto, parmigiano reggiano, ciabatta

Second Course: Crab Cake Benedict with poached eggs, creole hollandaise

Third Course: Cool for Summer: lemon ice cream, watermelon-basil consommé

COOLinary Dinner offered Wednesday-Saturday. $50.

First Course: Calabrian Chili and Fennel Sausage with rapini pesto, parmigiano reggiano, ciabatta

Second Course: Linguini Frutti Di Mare with clams, mussels, shrimp, saffron broth

Third Course: Cool for Summer: lemon ice cream, watermelon-basil consommé

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave.

(504) 267-7624

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday-Friday. $25.

First Course: Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Salad: sliced heirloom tomato, shaved cucumber, mint, pistachio, herb vinaigrette

Second Course: Bone-In Grilled Pork Chop with roasted garlic smashed potatoes, chargrilled zucchini, chimichurri

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $39.

First Course: Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Salad: sliced heirloom tomato, shaved cucumber, mint, pistachio, herb vinaigrette

Second Course: Bone-In Grilled Pork Chop with roasted garlic smashed potatoes, chargrilled zucchini, chimichurri

Third Course: Choice of Dessert or Lula Signature Cocktail

Misa

4734 Magazine St.

(504) 510-2791

COOLinary Brunch offered Saturday & Sunday. $30.

First Course: Bourkas: a puff pastry filled with cheese

Second Course: Shakshuka: poached eggs, spicy tomato stew, tahini, falafel, mixed green salad and pita bread

Third Course: Bacon and Cheese Omelette: three cheese, fresh veggies, and bacon

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday-Sunday. $25.

First Course: Choice of Farmer’s Salad: seasonal vegetables, feta cheese, lemon juice and olive oil vinaigrette; Baba Ganoush Bruschetta: fire roasted eggplant on toasted bread with falafel

Second Course: Choice of Pasta Bolognese: slow cooked beef in a red wine and tomato basil sauce w/ fresh green salad and bread; Folded Cheeseburger: 7 oz beef, dressed soft brioche bun, spicy aoili, stuffed with cheese served with french fries; Baby Cauliflower Pasta: angel hair pasta, garlic, parmesan, chili and olive oil, served with bread

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $50.

First Course: Choice of Fried Calamari with paprika aioli; Sexy Fish Thai Salad: crispy fish chili, rice noodles, cilantro, mint lime soy vinaigrette; Grilled Chicken Salad: chopped salad topped with marinated harissa chicken skewer

Second Course: Choice ofHomemade Seafood Pasta: fresh seafood melody in a white wine oil sauce and homemade pasta; Sweet Potato Ravioli with feta, spinach mascarpone filling, harissa sauce; Filet Mignon Skewers with roasted potatoes, green salad, tomato salsa, and tahini; White Grilled Fish Fillet with spinach, roasted cabbage, and lemon sauce

Third Course: Flourless Chocolate Cake

Osteria Lupo

4609 Magazine St.

(504) 273-1268

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. Below is a sample family-style tasting menu for 4 people. Available for groups 2-15.

First Course: Marinated Mushrooms; Burrata Con Panna with pistachio pesto, aged balsamic; Pesce Crudo: American red snapper, tomato walnut pesto; Black Truffle Arancini

Second Course: Campanelle: mushroom ragu; Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka: crispy garlic, calabrian chili

Third Course: Grilled Hanger Steak with crispy potatoes, salsa verde; Yellowfin Tuna with fennel, cipollini, olives, chilies; Charred Radicchio and Broccoli; Woodfired Zucchini with pistachio, mint; Crispy Potatoes

Fourth Course: Saffron Pavlova with orange and cardamom creme fraiche, rosewater macerated berries: Chocolate Profiteroles with espresso, lemon caramel

Uptown Messenger file photo

Pascal’s Manale Restaurant

1838 Napoleon Ave.

(504) 895-4877

COOLinary Lunch offered Wednesday-Friday. $25.

First Course: Oyster and Artichoke Soup

Second Course: Bolognese with Pappardelle



COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Saturday. $45.

First Course: Caprese Salad

Second Course: Stuffed Fish with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing, lemon butter, asparagus

Third Course: Bread Pudding with brandy butter sauce

Patois

6078 Laurel St.

(504) 895-9441

COOLinary Dinner offered Wednesday-Saturday. $50.

First Course: Choice of Watermelon Salad with pumpkin seed gremolata, pickled watermelon rind, arugula, and feta cheese; Grilled Focaccia Bread with stewed cherry tomato, burrata cheese, tarragon, basil and garlic; Gulf Fish Ceviche with coconut milk, lime juice, red onion, hazelnuts, cucumber, herbs, radish, pickled ciolla cella chilis and plantain chips

Second Course: Choice of Boudin Stuffed Quail with mustard jus, jimmy red grits, fried okra; Vodka Sauce Pasta: linguine pasta, parmesan cheese, *add Italian sausage; Grilled Gulf Fish with black beans, curried rice, Criolla sella chili butter

Third Course: Choice of Alabama Peach Handpie: spiced peach compote, salted caramel, vanilla ice cream; Sorbet

Seafood Sally’s

8400 Oak St.

(504) 766-8736

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday, Wednesday-Sunday. $50.

First Course: Crabsanthemum: a chilled arraignment of jumbo lump crab and claw meat with crab fat chili butter and lemon for

dipping

Second Course: Oyster & Tasso Stew: Cajun style, served over rice with scallions

Third Course: Peach Cornbread Pudding with rum sauce

Shaya

4213 Magazine St.

(504) 891-4213

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday-Sunday. $25.



First Course: choice of Tahini Hummus; Cauliflower Hummus

Second Course: choice of Wagyu Brisket Sandwich with Brussels coleslaw, horseradish tahini, ararat fries; Shakshuka with seasonal vegetables, spicy chilies, tomato, soft cooked egg, herbs

The Bower

1320 Magazine St.

(504) 582-9738

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Saturday. $49.



First Course: Choice of Whipped Feta with house pickles, grilled baguette; Crispy Pork Belly with pickles, peach BBQ sauce, frisée, sunflower seeds, oregano; “Chicken Fried” Bay Scallops with spicy corn sauce gribiche

Second Course: choice of Confit Chicken Quarter with heirloom cherry tomato, sweet corn, summer peppers, local goat cheese, oregano vinaigrette; Spicy Ground Shrimp Spaghetti with oven dried tomato, aged balsamic vinegar, parmesan, breadcrumbs; Braised Short Ribs with crispy new potatoes, summer pepper piperade, torched Spanish blue cheese glacage

Third Course: choice of Pineapple Upside Down Cake with luxardo cherry, rum sauce; Flourless Chocolate Cake

with salted caramel, whipped cream cheese

The Chloe Restaurant

4125 St Charles Ave.

(504) 541-5500

COOLinary Dinner offered Monday-Sunday. $45

First Course: Lemonfish Crudo with melon, jalapeno, ginger

Second Course: Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs with summer corn & peppers

Third Course: The World Famous Chloe Ice Cream Sandwich

The Commissary

634 Orange St.

(504) 274-1850



COOLinary Lunch offered Tuesday-Saturday. $18.

First Course: Deviled Eggs with candied jalapeno

Second Course: Steak Salad: grilled steak, bibb lettuce, fresh herbs, charred corn, fried onion strings, jalapeno lime vinaigrette

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday – Saturday. Family-style hot dinner pickup (feeds 4-6). $45.

First Course: Caesar Salad

Second Course: Chicken Parmigiana with garlic bread

Third Course: Tiramisu: coffee soaked house-made lady fingers, whipped mascarpone filling, cocoa powder, dark chocolate shavings

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco – Magazine Street

5015 Magazine St.

(504) 267-7612

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco – St. Charles Avenue

1433 St. Charles Ave.

(504) 952-0569

COOLinary Brunch offered Sunday. $46.

First Course: Choice of Ensalada Verde: local greens, avocado vinaigrette, cancha, queso fresco; Ceviche Shrimp: poached Louisiana shrimp, leche de tigre, aji amarillo, red onions, sweet potato, choclo

Second Course: Choice of Arroz con Pato: duck confit, beer glaze, cilantro rice, salsa criolla; Shrimp & Grits: Louisiana shrimp, aji panca sauce, Peruvian corn & grits with queso fresco; Lomo Saltado: tenderloin tips, pisco, soy, tomatoes, onions, rice, crispy potatoes

Third Course: Choice of Maracuya Flan: passion fruit custard, dulce de leche, toasted coconut; Cookies Black Gelato: chocolate ice cream-like confection, topped with chocolate sauce and a strawberry (credit to “Piccola Gelateria”)

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday-Friday. $25.

First Course: Choice of Gazpacho with English cucumber, avocados, poached Louisiana shrimp, fresh red onions & tomatoes relish, cilantro; Ceviche Shrimp

poached Lousiaian shrimp, leche de tigre, aji amarillo, red onions, sweet potato, choclo

Second Course: Choice of Aji de Gallina: chicken, huancaina sauce, pecans, rice, potato, eggs, olives; Chaufa de Mariscos: mixed seafood, Cantonese fried rice, pisco, soy, sesame, eggs; Arroz con Pato: duck confit, beer glaze, cilantro rice, salsa criolla

COOLinary Lunch offered Monday – Friday.

COOLinary Dinner offered Tuesday-Thursday. $48.

First Course: Choice of Ensalada Verde: local greens, avocado vinaigrette, cancha, queso fresco; Anticuchos (Grilled Beef Heart) served with golden aioli potatoes, choclo, chimichurri; Shrimp Causa: poached Louisiana shrimp, avocados, golden Yukon whipped potatoes, huancaina sauce, chopped eggs, botija olives, cherry tomato, salsa criolla

Second Course: Choice of Arroz con Pato: duck confit, beer glaze, cilantro rice, salsa criolla; Chaufa de Mariscos: mixed seafood, Cantonese fried rice, pisco, soy, sesame, eggs; Lomo Saltado: tenderloin tips, pisco, soy, tomatoes, onions, rice, crispy potatoes

Third Course: Choice of Maracuya Flan: passion fruit custard, dulce de leche, toasted coconut; Cookies Black Gelato: chocolate ice cream-like confection, topped with chocolate sauce and a strawberry (credit to “Piccola Gelateria”)