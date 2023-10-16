Uptown neighbors to gather Tuesday for Night Out Against Crime

The 40th annual Night Out Against Crime will take place Tuesday (Oct. 17). Events are planned across Uptown neighborhoods and are listed below.
The Night Out Against Crime in New Orleans is a community-wide event to raise crime prevention awareness, reduce crime and increase the support of local, state and federal law enforcement. It began over 30 years ago with NOPD officer Kelly Marrione.
Night Out Against Crime brings together citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations and local officials together for events that allow neighbors to get to know each other and their local police officers to form stronger communities.
The free events feature food and drinks. Many also include music, family-friendly activities, various community resources and more.
Participants are encouraged to post photos from the Night Out Against Crime festivities on social media using the hashtag #NightOutNOLA. The NOPD’s official social media handle is @NOPDNews.
The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission has music, games and other family activities, and food and drink planned at its recreation centers from 4 to 8 p.m.
Other Night Out events in Uptown neighborhoods include:
- 1307 Louisiana Ave., Good Shepherd Parish, 4;30 p.m.
- Xavier University Center, Collegiate 100, 5 p.m.
- 8901 Apple St., Church of Lord Jesus Christ, 5 p.m.
- 5401 S. Claiborne, First Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
- 2604 Magazine St., Tracey’s, 5 p.m.
- 3601 S. Saratoga, VIP Ladies & Kids, 5 p.m.
- 2323 S. Galvez, Urban Impact Ministries, 5 p.m.
- 7934 Edinburgh, Xavier University, 5 p.m.
- 2309 Dryades, First Street/Central City, 5:30 p.m.
- Laurence Square Park, Bouligny Improvement Association, 5:30 p.m.
- 35 Versailles Blvd., Versailles Protective Association, 6 p.m.
- 2900 block of Dublin, Dublin Street Neighbors, 6 p.m.
- 1013 Soniat St., Faubourg Avert, 6 p.m.
- 3001 Eagle St., Holy Family, 6 p.m.
- 3900 Gen. Taylor St., Broadmoor Improvement Association, 6 p.m.
- 1140 S. Broad, FitNOLA at NORD, 6 p.m.
- 4025 S. Saratoga, Delachaise Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m.
- 1100 S. Tonti, Marrero Commons, 7:30 p.m.
- Alma Peters Playspot @ 346 Elenore St., Audubon Riverside Association
- Evans Playground, 5100 LaSalle St., Neighbors United
- 812 Audubon St.
- 2600 block of Milan, Climana Neighborhood Association
- 4224 Clio St., New Zion Preservation Association