Uptown neighbors to gather Tuesday for Night Out Against Crime

The 40th annual Night Out Against Crime will take place Tuesday (Oct. 17). Events are planned across Uptown neighborhoods and are listed below.

The Night Out Against Crime in New Orleans is a community-wide event to raise crime prevention awareness, reduce crime and increase the support of local, state and federal law enforcement. It began over 30 years ago with NOPD officer Kelly Marrione.

Night Out Against Crime brings together citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations and local officials together for events that allow neighbors to get to know each other and their local police officers to form stronger communities.

The free events feature food and drinks. Many also include music, family-friendly activities, various community resources and more.

Participants are encouraged to post photos from the Night Out Against Crime festivities on social media using the hashtag #NightOutNOLA. The NOPD’s official social media handle is @NOPDNews.

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission has music, games and other family activities, and food and drink planned at its recreation centers from 4 to 8 p.m.

Other Night Out events in Uptown neighborhoods include: