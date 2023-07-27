Two sought for questioning in Central City double homicide

via NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two persons-of-interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, 2022, in Central City.

At about 8:30 a.m., officers called to the 2900 block of Danneel Street found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46.

NOPD Homicide Section detectives have developed a man and a woman as persons-of-interest in the killings: Henry Meredith, 46, and Ashley “Shayleene” Stevens, 37.

Neither Meredith nor Stevens are currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives believe they may have information vital to the case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is urged to contact Homicide Detective James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.