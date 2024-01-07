Two people die in separate Central City shootings

Two deadly shootings were reported Saturday (Jan. 6) in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A woman was killed Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Washington Avenue. Sixth District officers arrived at the scene at about 6:15 p.m. and found her on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

The second fatal shooting occurred about four hours later at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Liberty Street.

Police learned of the shooting at 10:22 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders took him to a hospital, where he died.

No further information is currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims upon completion of their autopsies and notification of their families.

Anyone with information that can assist in these investigations is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.