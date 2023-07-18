Tulane invites neighbors to a community meeting

Sally Asher, courtesy of Tulane University

Tulane University will host a community meeting for University Area neighbors on Aug. 8, before students arrive for the 2023-24 academic year.

Tulane officials will provide updates and information on key initiatives concerning the university and the surrounding community, according to Tulane Neighbor News, a monthly newsletter from the university’s Community Relations Department.

A Q&A session will follow the updates, and neighbors are encouraged to submit questions in advance. Participants are invited to email questions to cpourciau@tulane.edu by end of the day on July 28.

The meeting will be held at the Stone Auditorium in the Woldenberg Art Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The agenda includes updates on university’s neighborhood relations initiatives, including service days, trash mitigation and off-campus event registration.

Officials will discuss current and upcoming construction projects, which include new dormitories, and future land-use plans. The street leases on four city blocks adjacent to the Uptown campus and one at the downtown campus will also be discussed.

Other topics will include the Tulane University Police Department patrol area and substation, student move-in and Tulane athletics.