Three teenagers arrested in recent carjacking, attempted robbery

via NOPD

Three juveniles were arrested Thursday (July 6) in connection with an attempted armed robbery and a carjacking reported a day earlier in the East Riverside and Irish Channel neighborhoods. The victims in both incidents were women.

Two of the suspects are 14 years of old; the other is 15. Two handguns were recovered by New Orleans police and federal ATF officers during the arrest. The three boys have been charged with the attempted armed robbery and armed carjacking, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crimes occurred within 20 minutes of each other on Wednesday afternoon (July 5), according to police reports.

In the first, a 36-year-old woman was carjacked in the 2600 block of Laurel Street, near Third Street. At about 3:50 p.m., two gunmen approached her while she was in her car. Brandishing guns, they ordered her out of the car and drove off in her 2020 Acura RDX.

At about 4:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Aline Street., a 40-year-old woman was walking from her car to her home when she saw a male teenager standing at her front door with a gun, demanding that she turn over her keys. He and another gunman fled after she screamed.

The descriptions of the perpetrators in the two crimes matched, police said. NOPD’s Sixth and Second District Investigative Units joined forces with members of the NOPD Special Operations Division tactical platoons, the Violent Crime Abatement and Investigation Team, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the crimes.

The investigation led to the arrest of the three teenagers. In addition to the weapons, the stolen Acura was also recovered in the arrest.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the Sixth or Second Districts at 504-658-6060 or 504-658-6020.