S&WB issues boil water advisory for Uptown

From the Sewerage & Water Board

The Sewerage & Water Board, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, issued a precautionary boil water advisory Thursday (Sept. 28) for a limited area of Uptown New Orleans, which includes:

South Claiborne Avenue from Calhoun Street to Robert Street

Robert from South Claiborne to the river

Mississippi River from Robert to Exposition Boulevard

Exposition Boulevard from the river to St. Charles Avenue

A map of the area currently under a precautionary boil water advisory is here.

Water pressure in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to the failure of a 30-inch water main valve. Sewerage & Water Board crews are onsite and repairs are underway. S&WB will notify residents when testing has begun.

Crews have completed a temporary emergency repair tonight by capping the water valve. Starting this weekend into next week, crews will begin permanent repairs. Customers will be notified of an outage ahead of time, but the S&WB anticipates this will only be customers along South Claiborne Avenue.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

S&WB, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water. Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

S&WB will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Residents can review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water.