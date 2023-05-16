Shooting suspect shot while breaking into cars, the NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Department has named a suspect in a shooting early Saturday (May 13) near Joseph and LaSalle streets.

At about 6:30 a.m., a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services. About 10 minutes later, another man arrived at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound and police began investigating a possible connection.

The 35-year-old victim had been inside his parked vehicle when he saw two gunmen with their faces covered pulling on the door handles of vehicles parked in the 5500 block of LaSalle St. They were being followed by an accomplice driving a black SUV, the NOPD said.

One of the gunmen came to the victim’s vehicle with his firearm drawn and pulled on the handle while the he was still inside. The man was holding his own gun and fired it at the gunman, police said.

He then got out of the vehicle and ran to a residence. At this time, the other gunman started shooting at the victim, striking him in the leg, according to the NOPD.

Police were called to the scene, and medical responders took the victim to the emergency room. A short time later, an 18-year-old male arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the wounded teen, Lindsey Singleton, on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. attempted burglary and being a principal to an aggravated battery. Singleton will be booked into the Orleans Justice Center when he is released from the hospital, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call NOPD Second District Detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.