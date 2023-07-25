Seven people displaced in Hollygrove fire that engulfed three homes

Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

Seven Hollygrove residents, including four children, were displaced Monday (July 24) in a fire that severely damaged three houses.

Firefighters withstood temperatures in the mid-90s to extinguish the three-alarm fire. One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

The first New Orleans Fire Department unit arrived at 3:31 p.m. Firefighters found the single shotgun at 1825 Hollygrove engulfed in flames that threatened the building to its left.

A search of the building found no one inside, and neighbors confirmed that the residents, three children and one adult, were not at home when the fire broke out.

A second alarm was requested at 3:40 p.m. as the fire quickly spread to an unoccupied double under renovation a few feet away, at 1831-33 Hollygrove, and an occupied single-family home at 8926 Cohn St.

A third alarm was struck at 3:45 p.m. as the severity of the fire and quickly deteriorating conditions forced firefighters out of the original fire building and into an exterior defense.

Twenty-three units carrying 63 NOFD personnel were used to bring the blaze under control at 4:35 p.m. A firefighter cut his hand during the operation, an injury that required stitches.

In addition to the family in Hollygrove Street shotgun, two adults and one child living in the Cohn Street home were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.