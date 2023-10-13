Roadwork ahead: Utility repairs continue on Palmer Avenue

The partial road closure on Palmer Avenue between Loyola Avenue and Freret Street is expected to end Dec. 1, the Department of Public Works announced.

Construction crews began in 1800 block of Palmer Avenue and will make progress toward the 2000 block ending at Freret Street. Crews have completed the first run of utility repairs and are currently working in the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue.

The city’s construction contractor, Murphy Pipeline Construction, is performing subsurface utility repairs and roadway restoration.

During construction, crews will work one block at a time, requiring a partial road closure. Residents and businesses in the area will be updated every 30 days, city officials stated.

The $10.5 million Isaac Wave Drainage Project involves removing, replacing and repairing existing water and drainage lines. Roadway repaving will also be completed as a part of this work. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

Signage and traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians. Motorists are advised to use caution during this time, as road closures and detours will be in effect.

Residents and businesses in the impacted area will notified of the closure through a neighborhood canvassing effort, and crews will provide as much access as possible during this closure.

Please visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.