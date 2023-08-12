Roadwork ahead: South Carrollton lanes still closed for waterline work

Roadwork NOLA

Drivers can expect the lane closure on South Carrollton Avenue between Fig Street and Earhart Boulevard to last for a while longer. The city announced Friday (Aug. 11) the closure is expected to last through 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. — pending the completion of environmental testing on a new waterline in the area.

The waterline installation is associated with the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C project. The project began in October 2020 and was expected to be completed in winter 2022.

Signage and traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing will remain onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

The $15 million Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C project was designed by Schrenk, Endom & Flanagan and is being constructed by Wallace C. Drennan Construction.

The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water and drainage line, rebuilding the street entirely, and repairing sidewalks and curbs. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday.

Visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.