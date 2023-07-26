Roadwork ahead: Camp Street detour continues in Lower Garden District

sDrivers in the Lower Garden District will continue to face a barricade on Camp Street at Thalia. The downtown-bound travel lanes of the 1200 block of Camp will remain closed through Monday (July 31), the Department of Public Works reported.

The street is closed for asphalt paving operations as part of the Central City Group B project. The work began June 21.

Drivers heading toward downtown are rerouted onto Thalia Street, then turn left onto Constance Street and left again onto Erato Street, where traffic can return to eastbound Camp Street (see map above).

Signage and traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians. Motorists are advised to use caution during this time, as road closures and detours will be in effect. Residents and businesses in this area were notified of the closure through a neighborhood canvassing effort.

The $18.4 million Central City Group B project was designed by GreenPoint Engineering and is being constructed by Fleming Construction Co. The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street entirely and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2023, weather permitting.

Visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.