Rabbit’s Foot on Prytania to close its doors

The Rabbit’s Foot, an all-purpose market and café that served food and local goods, announced its closure on Thursday (Nov. 30).

The spot opened in March 2022 at 2042 Prytania St. in the former home of Zara’s Supermarket. The building was entirely renovated by owner Ryan Murphy.

The rabbit’s foot did not bring luck to this small local business that prides itself on supporting its community. A statement on the business’s Facebook page reads in part:

“The Rabbit’s Foot will be closing, and Sunday, December 3rd will be our last day of service. The last 6 months crushed us, and we couldn’t keep going carrying debt that we gained after Hurricane Ida delayed our opening by 7 months. This is a difficult message to write because I’m writing to so many people that all of us here care about. You all have made this place so special with your presence and your generous spirits. It is incredibly frustrating to end a business that, by most measures, has been successful and growing. We just had too much debt that couldn’t be paid with the slow summer and fall we’ve had.”

The Rabbit’s Foot was a popular Uptown spot serving pastries, bagels, sandwiches, salads and coffee in a café atmosphere. The market, self-described as “a modern bodega in the Lower Garden District,” also offered goods from local vendors and artisans.

Part of the Rabbit’s Foot ethos was to pay its employees well, so its customers did not have to tip. It also established a health insurance fund for its workers.

The Rabbit’s Foot is one of many food spots to close in the past weeks. Tava Indian Street Food in the CBD shut its doors earlier this month, blaming food and labor costs.

On Oak Street, Seafood Sally’s last day of service will be Friday (Dec. 1). Co-owner Marcus Jacobs said that plumbing problems in the restaurant’s building, an unexpected kitchen renovation requirement, and high costs are to blame.