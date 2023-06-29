Pride flag torn down twice on Freret Street; police identify suspect in theft, hate crime

via NOPD

Twice, a Freret Street business has raised a rainbow flag in honor of Pride Month. And twice, it was mysteriously removed.

Now the New Orleans Police Department has issued a warrant for a man police accuse of two thefts and two hate crimes in connection with the disappearance of the rainbow flag.

The flag symbolizes the gay rights movement and celebrates Pride Month, officially Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Pride Month. The LGBTQI+ community and civil rights movement are honored annually in June, the month in 1969 when the patrons of the Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar, stood their ground against a police raid.

The pride flag on Freret Street was stolen on June 9 and again on June 25, police said. It was on a statue outside of a business in the 4600 block of Freret Street.

NOPD detectives have identified David Klump, 56, as a suspect in the thefts.

Anyone with information as to Klump’s whereabouts or the theft incidents is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.