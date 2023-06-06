Police seeking car involved in shooting and hit-and-run

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle connected to a May 19 shooting in Central City. The vehicle was first involved in a hit-and-run; damage may be visible on the front passenger-side bumper.

After the hit-and-run, the shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, followed the car to Danneel and Sixth streets at about 1:15 p.m. The gunman responded by opening fire, striking the victim multiple times.

NOPD Sixth District detectives are seeking the blue Honda Accord pictured above and those occupying the vehicle at the time of the incident. The Honda has chrome trim, no license plate and a temporary license tag in the rear window.

Anyone with information on this incident, the pictured vehicle or its occupants is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.