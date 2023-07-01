Police seek information on killing at Leonidas and Claiborne

via NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department continues to investigate the recent shooting death of a 53-year-old man on Leonidas Street.

On June 24 at about 12:30 p.m., NOPD officers found Dennis Brown on Leonidas near South Claiborne Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooting occurred mid-day near Harrell Park. Video surveillance shows a newer model black Infiniti Fx35 SUV, pictured above, fleeing the scene. The vehicle has silver door handles and a silver luggage rack on top.

After the shooting, police were examining a white sedan that appeared to have veered off the road, according to media reports. It reportedly had five bullet holes in the passenger side.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured vehicle is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.