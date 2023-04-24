Police blotter: Woman abducted in Fontainebleau; bullet strikes man on Claiborne

A shooting and a kidnapping were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Report.

The kidnapping occurred early Sunday (April 23) in the Fontainebleau area. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was giving a man a ride home at about 3:20 a.m.

When they arrived at Earhart Boulevard and Broadway, he took out a gun and demanded that she keep driving. She drove around the area until they reached South Carrollton Avenue and Walmsley Street, where she jumped out of the car.

The kidnapper got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

On Saturday (April 22) just before 11 p.m., a man was injured in a shooting at South Claiborne Avenue and Nashville Street.

The victim, 44, was driving in the area when he heard shots fired. He then realized he was hit by a bullet and drove to the emergency room.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.