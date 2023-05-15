Police blotter: Two shootings, two robberies and two home invasions reported Uptown

Two shootings, a robbery, an attempted robbery and two home invasions were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Shootings A shooting Sunday night (May 14) in Central City left a 17-year-old injured. The victim was in the 2300 block of Toledano Street at about 10:10 p.m. when he heard gunshots. He ran into a residence and realized he had been shot. The Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital. Another shooting was reported early Saturday (May 13) in the near Joseph and LaSalle streets in the Uptown neighborhood. At about 6:30 a.m., a man was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by the EMS. Robberies

A woman fought off a purse snatcher Saturday night in the Milan neighborhood neighborhood. The victim, 35, was at Danneel and Amelia streets at 10:11 p.m. when three men drove up in dark-colored sedan.

One of the men got out of the car, ran up to the victim and tried to take her purse. She fought back and, during the struggle, fell to the ground. The robber went back toward the sedan, then returned while the victim was on ground and tried to take her purse again. She struck him with it, and he fled.

Another robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. A 22-year-old man was in his car in the 1200 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue when a man approached with his hand in his pocket. He took the victim’s phone, wallet, jewelry and fanny back before fleeing toward Earhart Boulevard.

Home invasions

One of the home invasions occurred Saturday night on Magazine Street in the Irish Channel and the other occurred early Monday in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

A man broke in the door of a woman’s home overnight on Monday (May 15) and assaulted her. The intruder forcibly entered the home in the 3600 block of First Street at 1:37 a.m., assaulted the 38-year-old victim and broke numerous electronic items before fleeing.

In the Irish Channel, the intruder kicked in a 46-year-old woman’s back door in the 3100 block of Magazine at 9:13 pm. on Saturday. He then smashed her cellphone to the ground and attacked her.

The victim suffered a stab wound in the attack. A warrant has been issued for John Conner, 36, in the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.