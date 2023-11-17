Police blotter: Two shootings in Hoffman Triangle

Two shootings reported within blocks of each other in the Hoffman Triangle area on Thursday (Nov. 16), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first occurred about 5:40 p.m. during an attempted robbery.

A gunman approached a man in the 3900 block of Washington Avenue and demanded his belongings. When the victim stated he had nothing to give, the gunman shot him before fleeing the scene.

At about 10:25 p.m. in the 2800 block South Rocheblave Street, another man was shot. The victim was with his girlfriend when a gunman arrived at the home and shot him multiple times.

The gunman fled, but police arrested 71-year-old Robert T. Finley Sr. a short time later. Finley was booked with attempted second-degree murder and remained jailed Friday (Nov. 17); his bond had not been set.

On Feb. 15, Sheriff’s Office records show, Finley pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and received a six-month sentence with credit for time served, plus a concurrent year of probation. A domestic abuse charge was dropped. Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier issued an order prohibiting Finley from possessing a firearm while on probation.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.