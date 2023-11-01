Police blotter: Shootings reported Halloween night in Lower Garden District, Central City

Two shootings were reported overnight in Uptown’s NOPD Sixth District.

The first occurred Tuesday (Oct. 31) just before 10 p.m. in the Lower Garden District. The New Orleans Police Department initially reported the shooting at Felicity and St. Thomas streets. A later police report stated it occurred about two blocks away, in the 500 block of St. Andrew Street.

The victim, an adult male, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services. Officers reported that he is not cooperating with the police investigation.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 1), a man was shot at pump 10 at the Shell station on South Claiborne Avenue. The shooter opened fire at the pumps, firing multiple shots.

The victim was struck in the elbow. Police said he arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.