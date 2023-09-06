Police blotter: Armed robbery, stabbing, attempted carjacking

An armed robbery, an attempted carjacking, a home invasion and stabbing, and an attempted armed robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the past two days.

The armed robbery occurred early Wednesday (Sept. 6), when five people were held up in the Lower Garden District.

The victims — three women and two men, all in their early- to mid-20s — were on St. Mary and Coliseum streets at about 12:30 a.m. when a sport utility vehicle pulled up.

Four men got out of the SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint. They complied, and the gunmen fled in the SUV.

The Lower Garden District was also the scene of an attempted carjacking around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

A 39-year-old man had given a ride to three unknown men. As he was dropping them off at Felicity and Market streets, the passengers brandished firearm a gun and demanded he turn over his car.

The victim resisted, and the three men fled.

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a home invasion and stabbing in the Dixon neighborhood.

At about 3:40 p.m., a woman knocked on the female victim’s door in the 4000 block of Hollygrove Street. When the the resident answered the door, the intruder forced her way in and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was later apprehended in the area.

On Tuesday morning, two people thwarted an attempted armed robbery in Broadmoor. The victims, a 42-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, were in the 3000 block of Milan Street, near South Claiborne Avenue, when they were approached by three armed men.

The gunmen demanded their property, and the victims refused. The gunmen then fled without further incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.