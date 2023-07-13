PJ Morton’s Buddy Bolden house cited again for demolition by neglect, NOLA.com reports

Katherine Hart, Uptown Messenger file photo

The Buddy Bolden house on First Street in Central City, now owned by a foundation run by musician PJ Morton, has been cited by the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission for demolition of the jazz landmark by neglect, Sophie Kasakove reports on NOLA.com.

The citation, which requires Morton to stabilize the building by Aug. 4, is not the first since the Grammy winner announced, to great fanfare, in 2019 his plans to revive the blighted shotgun, where Bolden lived while pioneering the music now known as jazz. It has been deteriorating since it was purchased in 2008 by Morton’s parents, Bishop Paul S. Morton and the Rev. Debra B. Morton for their church, Greater St. Stephen Ministries.