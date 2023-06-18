Perfect Gentlemen host Father’s Day second-line

Uptown Messenger file photo

The Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid and Pleasure Club will host a Father’s Day Second-Line today (June 18) at 4 p.m. to honor New Orleans dads past and present.

The second-line will be headed by New Orleans rapper T-Lyons, also known as the Southern Soul Kid. Joining him on the front line is Shilo, an R&B singing group from Shreveport. The two acts recently signed distribution deals with the company, Music Matters.

Providing the music for the second-line is Da Truth Brass Band. The route is below:

• Formation at 3;45 p.m. at King’s Fashions, corner of Willow and Jackson Avenue.

• At 4 p.m. the line will move up Jackson Avenue to Claiborne Avenue

• At Claiborne, it will turn left and proceed to Louisiana Avenue.

• At Louisiana Avenue the second-line will turn left and proceed to LaSalle Street

• At LaSalle, marchers will make another left turn then move to Washington Avenue.

• The second-line will disband at Washington and LaSalle.

Longtime community activist Travis Lyons, founder of the organization, Central City Youth Against Violence and father of singer T-Lyons, is encouraging people to come out and join the second-line but to leave their weapons, worries and conflicts at home.

“We must do something to stop the violence that is taking so many lives in New Orleans,” Lyons said. “Father’s Day is a day to honor all those dads, past and present, who put the work in every day to be good fathers and role models for their children. It’s a celebration — and we don’t want it to be marred by violence, so please come in a spirit of peace.”