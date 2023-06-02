Patrol officers arrest two suspects on drug, weapons charges in Central City

NOPD

New Orleans police arrested two suspects and recovered drugs and weapons in Central City over Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday (May 28), Sixth District officers were patrolling in the 2700 block of Loyola Avenue when they observed a man who appeared to be concealing a firearm. He got into a vehicle with another man.

Officers attempted a stop and arrested one of the men. The other fled on foot, throwing bags over a fence as he ran, police said.

Officers soon apprehended the second suspect and recovered the bags. They contained approximately 85 grams of a controlled substance, the NOPD said.

In addition, officers confiscated a stolen firearm along with illegal magazines.

Suspects Joshua Simmons, 22, and Jimmie Trepagnier, 27, were booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

Simmons faces charges of possessing a stolen gun, carrying a weapon with a controlled substance, possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing fentanyl and tramadol, and violating parole.

He remained in the Orleans Parish jail on Friday (June 2) on a $35,000 bond. If released on bond, Commissioner Peter Hamilton III ruled, Simmons is required to be on house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor.

Trepagnier remained jailed Friday on fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, flight from an officer and a parole violation. His bond was set at $5,000.