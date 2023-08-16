NOPD plans sobriety checkpoint

via NOPD

The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct an upcoming sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location beginning Sunday (Aug. 20).

The checkpoint will operate between the hours of 9 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 21).

The number of DWI arrests by New Orleans police has fallen in recent years, with only 69 in 2022, compared to more than 600 five years earlier. The reduction has been attributed to the police shortage, rather than an actual reduction in the number of New Orleanians who drive under the influence.

Motorists will experience minimal delays and should have the proper documentation available if requested, including proof of insurance and driver’s license.