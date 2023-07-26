Mayor’s Office invites public to meetings on the city’s budget

From the Mayor’s Office

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is holding Budget Community Meeting Series this to solicit public opinion on how the city should allocate the 2024 budget.

“Building out the city’s budget for 2024 is a process that does not happen overnight; it starts right now,” Cantrell said in a press release. “These town halls are specifically designed for residents to hear directly from my administration and also for us to listen to the public relative to their priorities as well. ”

At the townhall-style meetings in each City Council district, officials will discuss budgeting priorities aligned with the Cantrell administration’s framework designed to prioritize issues that matter most to New Orleanians. These priorities include treating public safety as public health and investing in infrastructure, quality of life, economic development and good and inclusive governance.

The meeting for District B residents will be held Thursday (July 27) at Warren Easton Charter High School, 3019 Canal St.The District A meeting will be Monday (Aug. 3) at the Esperanza Academy Middle School (Dunbar Building), 4407 S. Carrollton Ave.

Each meeting will kick off at 5 p.m. with a Resource Fair with specific city departments, organized by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement, to engage residents of those communities while providing greater access and transparency to local government.

Following the resource fair, the townhall meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

At the end of each meeting, residents will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with city leaders to voice their specific concerns within their communities. Mayor Cantrell will be accompanied by Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, Chief Financial Officer Norman White and all department directors.

Residents unable to attend in-person and/or who wish to further engage in the 2024 budget allocation process can send comments and feedback at citybudget@nola.gov.