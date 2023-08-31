Man shot to death in Dixon area

A man was shot to death mid-day on Thursday (Aug. 31) in the Dixon neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Shortly after noon, NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of a person down in the 8800 block of Palmetto Street.

They found an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead at the scene.

No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.