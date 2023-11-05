Man shot to death in Central City

A man was shot to death in Central City early Sunday (Nov. 5), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 4:05 a.m., NOPD First District detectives responded to a call of a shooting in the 2600 block of First Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 35-year-old male had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was unresponsive, and medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family. No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.

Editor’s note: The location of the shooting was corrected on Nov. 6. It occurred in the 2600 block of First Street.