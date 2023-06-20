Man shot to death in Airline Highway motel

A man was shot to death in a motel on Airline Highway on Tuesday (June 20), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Third District officers were called to the London Lodge Motel in the 9300 block of Airline at about 4:35 a.m. They found a 20-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is the lead investigator. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.