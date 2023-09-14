Man killed on Central City street

A man was shot to death Wednesday night (Sept. 13) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 10:12 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue. They found an unresponsive male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services medics declared him dead the scene.

No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.