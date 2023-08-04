Man killed in early morning shooting on Toledano

A man was shot to death early Friday (Aug. 4) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 2:25 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3300 block of Toledano Street, near Galvez. They found an unresponsive 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.