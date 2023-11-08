Man killed in double shooting on Central City street

A shooting Tuesday night (Nov. 7) in Central City left one man dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 8:40 p.m., NOPD Sixth District detectives responded to a call of shooting in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue. They found 49-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Emergency Medical Services brought him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police found a second victim, a 44-year man, in the 3400 block of Willow Street. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the homicide victim and his official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family. No additional information is currently available.

Homicide Detective Joseph Herman is the lead detective in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.