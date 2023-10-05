Man killed in double shooting in Lower Garden District

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday (Oct. 4) in the Lower Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD Sixth District officers responded to an 8:54 p.m. report of a shooting at St. Thomas and St. Andrews streets. Upon arrival, officers found no victims at the scene, Boettner Park behind the Walmart Supercenter.

Soon after, they learned two male gunshot wound victims had arrived at local hospitals at approximately the same time. They determined determined that both had sustained gunshot wounds in the same incident.

One of the victims later died.

No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.