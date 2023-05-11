Latter Library to host spring edition of Really, Really Big Book Sale

Friends of New Orleans Public Library

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will hold its annual Really, Really Big Book Sale on Saturday (May 13).

Held on the front porch of the iconic Latter Library on St. Charles Avenue on the Saturday before Mothers Day, the Really, Really Big Book Sale is a signature fundraiser of Friends of New Orleans Public Library. Sales of used books fund important New Orleans Public Library programs, such as the Summer Fun Reading program and adult literacy classes.

The first hour of the sale will be reserved for members of Friends of New Orleans Public Library exclusively. From 10 to 11 a.m., members will have their first choice of local interest books, literature, biographies, children’s and young adult books, DVDs, comic books and everything in between. The sale is open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a chance to make an early purchase, individuals can join as members of FNOPL. Annual memberships start at $35, are tax deductible, and support NOPL library programming. For more information about membership, visit friendsnola.org.

Book-lovers across metro New Orleans donate their books to Friends to show their support for the New Orleans Public Library and its programs. Volunteers work year-round in preparation for the event, processing thousands of books each year.

Great deals on used books can also be found every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday a the Carriage House Bookshop, behind the Latter Library, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.