King Cake Hub to celebrate Carnival season and its return to Zony Mash

Now that the holiday season is out of the way, Carnival season is fast approaching, and, of course, that means king cake. There’s no better spot to get your king cake fix than King Cake Hub, which offers a wide variety of king cakes in one place.

This year, the Hub’s selection will include more than 70 cakes from local bakeries including Bittersweet, Breads on Oak, Brennan’s, Bywater Bakery, Caluda’s, Cannata’s, Caywood and Randazzo Bakery, District, Hi Do Bakery, Gracious, Joe Gambino’s Bakery, NOCCA, Sugar Love, Nolita, Mad Matter Bakery and Marguerite’s King Cakes. Several king cake-related sweets and other merchandise will also be available.

King Cake Hub was founded in 2019 by Will and Jennifer Samuels. The couple got their first taste of the king cake business by selling their own king cake at their gelato shop, La Dolce NOLA, on Metairie Road.

Will Samuels had an idea to sell king cakes from multiple bakeries all in one place. So the Samuels made a list of all the king cakes they wanted to include, a list that has grown every year since.

After Will died of esophageal cancer in September 2021, Jennifer knew she would continue King Cake Hub, as it was such an important part of the couple’s life together.

In just six years, King Cake Hub has become an integral part of Carnival season and a must-visit stop for king cake fans, or anyone who happens to get the baby buried in an office king cake.

The seasonal pop-up’s first incarnation opened in 2019 at The Mortuary on Canal Street near the cemeteries, at the site of the haunted house.

After a few years on Canal Street, King Cake Hub relocated to The Broad while the theater was forced to shut down due to Covid restrictions. As Covid restrictions were lifted in 2022, the king cake pop-up set up shop at Zony Mash brewery in the space next to the taproom.

Two celebrations are planned to ring in the 2024 king cake season.

On Friday (Jan. 5) from 9 p.m. to midnight, King Cake Hub and Zony Mash will host the second annual King Cake Monarch Pageant and Countdown to Carnival Party in the tap room at 3940 Thalia St. Reigning Monarch Katrina Waters will pass the crown to the 2024 King Cake Monarch, who will cut and share the first slices of king cake with their royal subjects as Carnival season dawns.

What: Carnival countdown party

When: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Zony Mash, 3940 Thalia St.

The pageant will be emceed by Professor Carl Nivale and Grand Marshal Marty Graw and will feature appearances by several dance krewes, including El Lucha Krewe, Sassyracs and Voulez Krewe. DJ Liz will provide music for the event.

The King Cake Monarch will also celebrate the opening of the King Cake Hub at 1464 S. Broad on Saturday (Jan. 6). Josh Paxton will play Carnival favorites in the beer garden as Hey! Coffee Co. serves coffee and Paw Paws Donuts serves cream-filled donuts.

King Cake Hub will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Kings Day (Jan. 6) through Lundi Gras (Feb. 12). Delivery will be available through D’livery and will start the week of Jan. 8.

For more info, visit King Cake Hub’s social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.

Reporter Marielle Songy can be reached at mlsongy@gmail.com.