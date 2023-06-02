InspireNOLA Class of 2023 earns over $33 million in merit-based scholarships (sponsored)

They’ve put in the work, crossed the stage, and can now call themselves high school graduates! Congratulations to the class of 2023 from McDonogh 35 High School, Eleanor McMain Secondary School, and Edna Karr High School!

These scholars have accomplished a multitude of things including over 33 million dollars in merit-based scholarships, We can’t wait to see what else our graduates will achieve in the future!

Congratulations to our top scholars who were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian!

Eleanor McMain Secondary School

Valedictorian: Benjamin Trinh Le

Salutatorian: Keith Anthony Patterson

McDonogh 35 Senior High School

Valedictorian: Kali Rose Marie Gethers

Salutatorian: Breanna Sharell Williams

Edna Karr High School

Valedictorian: Saniya Amari Black

Salutatorian: Makayla Ajene’ Nabor

All of the graduations featured dynamic, alumni speakers including:

Shay O’Connor, Eleanor McMain ‘07, – WDSU – TV Reporter; Rachael Johnson, McDonogh 35 ‘94, – Judge, Division D, Louisiana Court of Appeal, Fourth Circuit and Edward Buckles Jr., Edna Karr ’10 – Filmmaker and Director.

Each speaker offered words of encouragement, inspiration, and advice as the Class of 2023 prepares for their new journey after high school. Watch the live stream recap to listen to their inspiring messages!

To learn more about NOLALove, InspireNOLA Charter Schools and support efforts against gun violence and crime in New Orleans, visit NOLALove – InspireNOLA Charter Schools.

About InspireNOLA Charter Schools

Founded in 2013, InspireNOLA Charter Schools operates a network of seven public charter schools in New Orleans, including Alice M. Harte Charter School, Andrew H. Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Pierre A. Capdau S.T.E.A.M School, Edna Karr High School, Eleanor McMain Secondary School, and McDonogh 35 Senior High School. InspireNOLA currently serves more than 5,800 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.