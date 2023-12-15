Holiday market at Poydras Home features local artisans

Poydras Home’s ‘Tis The Season Sale on Saturday (Dec. 16) offers a chance to support local artisans, benefit the retirement community and finish your Christmas shopping in one afternoon.

The vendors at the indoor holiday sale include:

• Kaki Birtel’s 3-D multi-media cross boxes

• Delia Hardie and Dolores Hall’s adorned tabletop trees

• McClendon Designs jewelry

• Ilesa Hingle student artist

• Home Malone’s handmade items including gifts, local art and home decor

• New Orleans series books signed by author Peggy Scott Laborde

• Magic Box Toys

• Theone Perloff packaged cookies

• Poydras Home’s Artist-in-Residence Bobbie Stephens’ notecards based on her paintings of scenes at Poydras Home

• Linda Upchurch’s embroidered linens

• Wit & Whimsy jewelry

Founded in 1817, Poydras Home on Magazine Street at Jefferson Avenue provides retirement living and innovative senior care that emphasizes meaningful relationships.



Poydras Home’s ‘Tis The Season Sale

• Saturday (Dec. 16) from noon to 4 p.m.

• Poydras Home, 5354 Magazine St. (Enter at 835 Jefferson Ave. on the second floor of the glass concourse building)

• Free and open to the public