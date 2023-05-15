Gunfire on Saratoga Street leaves a man dead

A man was shot to death Sunday night (May 14) in a barrage of bullets on South Saratoga Street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 10:37 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of South Saratoga, near Toledano Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying on the sidewalk.

He was unresponsive and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ruffeal Patterson, 34.

No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 .

This report was updated May 16 with the name and age of the victim.