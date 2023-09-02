Five-alarm fire breaks out in Lower Garden District short-term rental

Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit

Tourists staying in the Lower Garden District noticed smoke coming from the air-conditioning vents of their Magazine Street short-term rental around noon on Friday (Sept. 1).

The New Orleans Fire Department arrived at 12:05 p.m. and found smoke coming from the HVAC vents on the second floor. There were no visible flames in the three-story wood framed building, according to the NOFD.

The fire eventually broke through the walls on the second floor and extended through the roof of the third floor.

Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit

As firefighters fought to contain the fire and stop it from extending to the rear apartments, one firefighter was overcome by heat. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services transported him for care.

The injury prompted a third, fourth and fifth alarm to relieve the fire companies that responded to the initial call.

Twenty-six NOFD units carrying 76 NOFD personnel were used to bring the fire under control at 2:54 p.m. A fire had also broke out in the building in 2002, real estate records show.

Nine people were displaced by the fire; they were relocated by the Airbnb management.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.